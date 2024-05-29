One person killed, houses and infrastructure damaged by hostile shelling in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements over the past day, hitting municipal infrastructure, an agricultural enterprise, a cultural institution, and one person was killed, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Prydniprovske, Ivanivka, Berehove, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Zelenivka, Poniativka, Novotyanka, Beryslav, Bourhunka, Havrylivka, Monastyrske, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Olhivka, Bilyayivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire over the last day.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 9 private houses were damaged. A municipal infrastructure facility, an agricultural enterprise, and a cultural institution were hit. A garage and agricultural machinery were also damaged.

"One person died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russians shell Havrylivka in Kherson region: 51-year-old man killed