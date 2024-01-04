Russians strike at Novotyahyntsi in Kherson region: one wounded

Today, January 4, Russian troops shelled Novotyanka in the Kherson region. A 52-year-old woman was wounded, UNN reported with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Occupation forces attacked Novotyaginka. A 52-year-old woman was wounded. She was taken to the hospital. Doctors are examining and treating the victim - the OBA said in a Telegram post.

Addendum

In addition, the Russian army shelled Stanislav village in Kherson region today, killing one person and wounding two others. Electricity was cut off in the village.

