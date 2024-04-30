Russians stormed the island of Nestryga in Kherson region twice in the morning, retreated with losses

This morning, Russian occupants made two assaults on Nestryga Island in Kherson region. As a result, the invaders retreated with losses. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

This morning, they have already made two assaults on Nestryga, both unsuccessful, retreating with losses, without success - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On April 28, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces had established control over Nestryga Island in Kherson Oblast.

Southern Defense Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the liberation of Nestryga Island from Russian occupants in Kherson region is important for the quality of counter-sabotage measures.