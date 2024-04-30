Russians stormed the island of Nestryga in Kherson region twice in the morning, retreated with losses

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100580 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253602 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165968 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148420 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227629 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113096 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 26656 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40291 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 27461 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 33742 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31149 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239127 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225781 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100580 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70654 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77206 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113528 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114395 views
Russians stormed the island of Nestryga in Kherson region twice in the morning, retreated with losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79624 views

This morning, the Russians made two unsuccessful assaults on Nestryga Island in Kherson region, after which they retreated with losses.

This morning, Russian occupants made two assaults on Nestryga Island in Kherson region. As a result, the invaders retreated with losses. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

This morning, they have already made two assaults on Nestryga, both unsuccessful, retreating with losses, without success

- Pletenchuk said.

Addendum 

On April 28, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces had established control over Nestryga Island in Kherson Oblast.

Southern Defense Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the liberation of Nestryga Island from Russian occupants in Kherson region is important for the quality of counter-sabotage measures.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

