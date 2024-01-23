Russians start deploying S-300 air defense systems around St. Petersburg after Ukraine's attacks - media

After a drone attack on the Leningrad region, Russia has begun deploying S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems around St. Petersburg , Astra writes, according to UNN.

"S-300s are being placed around St. Petersburg. So let's get ready for the worst, guys" , the message reads.

As noted, residents have spotted S-300 air defense systems in the region. after the first UAV attacks on the Leningrad region since the beginning of the war.

The anti-aircraft missile systems were filmed by a local resident, and one of the systems blocked the roadway while trying to turn around.

Recall

On January 18, UAVs attacked the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal, and on January 21, the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. These were the first attacks on the Leningrad region since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Sources told a journalist of UNN that the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Later, UNN sources confirmedthat the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, had stopped working.