Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Russians spread fakes about the low quality of Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 23696 views

Russian propaganda actively distributes fake photos showing low-quality Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction, which, according to the head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration, do not correspond to reality.

Russians spread fakes about the low quality of Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction - Fedorov

Russian propaganda actively distributes photos from allegedly Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction. Common footage showing poor-quality defensive structures does not correspond to reality. This was stated by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details 

Fedorov said that the invaders are dispersing fakes, that we are building low-quality fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the photos of what plants are distributed online show fortifications with wooden pillars that can not withstand the load of the Earth.

Parliamentary VSK will check fortifications on the border with Belarus: MP told details20.06.24, 16:17 • 25143 views

ми we are building long-term fortifications. We build according to the standards of the Central Design Institute of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine. According to a standard project, we must use only metal and concrete columns for the connection passages. We don't have any wooden posts

- emphasized the chairman of Zaporozhye RMA. 

Fedorov explained that the Russian ICAO is aimed at destabilizing the situation in the frontline region. He also added that I will appeal to the police with a corresponding statement.

Recall

The Cabinet of ministers redistributed more than 238 million hryvnias from Mykolaiv and Rivne regions to Kharkiv for the construction of fortifications and defensive lines.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
