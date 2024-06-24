Russians spread fakes about the low quality of Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda actively distributes fake photos showing low-quality Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction, which, according to the head of the Zaporozhye regional military administration, do not correspond to reality.
Russian propaganda actively distributes photos from allegedly Ukrainian fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction. Common footage showing poor-quality defensive structures does not correspond to reality. This was stated by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
Fedorov said that the invaders are dispersing fakes, that we are building low-quality fortifications in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the photos of what plants are distributed online show fortifications with wooden pillars that can not withstand the load of the Earth.
Parliamentary VSK will check fortifications on the border with Belarus: MP told details20.06.24, 16:17 • 25143 views
ми we are building long-term fortifications. We build according to the standards of the Central Design Institute of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine. According to a standard project, we must use only metal and concrete columns for the connection passages. We don't have any wooden posts
Fedorov explained that the Russian ICAO is aimed at destabilizing the situation in the frontline region. He also added that I will appeal to the police with a corresponding statement.
Recall
The Cabinet of ministers redistributed more than 238 million hryvnias from Mykolaiv and Rivne regions to Kharkiv for the construction of fortifications and defensive lines.