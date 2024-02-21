Russians somewhat intensified their attempts to advance in the Avdiivka sector - Lykhoviy

Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector have somewhat intensified their offensive attempts. This was reported by the head of the public relations department of the Tavria unit Dmytro Lykhoviy during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In the Avdiivka sector, the enemy slightly intensified its offensive attempts. Over the past day, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkino, Severne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. This is west of Avdiivka - Lykhoviy said.

He also said that the Maryinka direction remains hot.

"There, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka," said Lykhoviy.

Addendum

Earlier, Lykhoviy reported that the occupants are trying to attack with small assault groups in the Avdiivka sector.

On February 20, the commander of the Third Assault Brigade, Maxim Zhorin, stated that Russians in the Avdiivka sector have enough forces and means to advance further.