Russians shelled Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy region with Grad: there are dead and wounded

Today, on January 29, the Russian military shelled Znob-Novgorodske in Shostka district of Sumy region with Grad multiple rocket launchers. At least one person was killed and one wounded as a result of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, on January 29, 2024, at about 12 pm, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, fired from the territory of the Russian Federation with Grad MLRS at the village of Znob-Novgorodske, Shostka district - the prosecutor's office said in a Facebook post.

Details

As a result of the enemy's attack, two civilian men who were on the street were wounded. The victims were hospitalized. As noted, one of them, a 71-year-old man, later died from his injuries.

Rescuers also found remains in a damaged private house while extinguishing the fire, which are currently being sent for identification.

In addition, shrapnel damaged an apartment building, a private company and a shop, burned down one vehicle, and damaged private homes.

In turn , the head of the community, Petro Honcharov, told Suspilne that two men and one woman were killed in the enemy strike.