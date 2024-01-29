ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Russians shelled Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy region with Grad: there are dead and wounded

Kyiv

Russian troops shelled Znob-Novgorodske in Sumy region with Grad rockets. There are dead and wounded.

Today, on January 29, the Russian military shelled Znob-Novgorodske in Shostka district of Sumy region with Grad multiple rocket launchers. At least one person was killed and one wounded as a result of the attack. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office

According to the investigation, on January 29, 2024, at about 12 pm, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, fired from the territory of the Russian Federation with Grad MLRS at the village of Znob-Novgorodske, Shostka district

- the prosecutor's office said in a Facebook post.

Details 

As a result of the enemy's attack, two civilian men who were on the street were wounded. The victims were hospitalized. As noted, one of them, a 71-year-old man, later died from his injuries. 

Rescuers also found remains in a damaged private house while extinguishing the fire, which are currently being sent for identification.

In addition, shrapnel damaged an apartment building, a private company and a shop, burned down one vehicle, and damaged private homes.

In turn , the head of the community, Petro Honcharov, told Suspilne that two men and one woman were killed in the enemy strike.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
suspilneSuspilne
shostkaShostka
sumySums

