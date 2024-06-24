Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Region 20 times: 12 wounded, including two children

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2642 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105206 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190065 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143685 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369350 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181811 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92684 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87399 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105206 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121185 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1712 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4944 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11981 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13603 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17548 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Region 20 times: 12 wounded, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16965 views

the Russians fired 20 times at 12 settlements in the Donetsk region, wounding 12 civilians, including two children, and damaging 85 civilian objects.

Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Region 20 times: 12 wounded, including two children

Russian troops have opened fire on settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times over the past day. Three districts of the region were hit by a blow. As a result of enemy attacks, 12 people, including two children. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of RMA Vadim Filashkin and the regional police. 

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 20 times. 156 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the front line

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram. 

According to the regional police, 12 settlements were affected by enemy fire: the cities of Zheleznoye, Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikolaevka, Selidovo, Toretsk, the villages of New York, Severnoye, the villages of Veseloe, Dolgaya Balka, Mirolyubovka, Ostrovskoye.

85 civilian objects were destroyed -  67 residential buildings, a farm, outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and power grids.

Five times the Russians fired at Toretsk with a KAB-250 bomb and artillery. A civilian was injured, 6 apartment buildings and three private houses were damaged.

The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured24.06.24, 09:32 • 22846 views

On Selidovo, the invaders dropped three KAB-500 and MPB d-30sn aerial bombs, injuring six residents, including two boys born in 2010 and 2013. 35 private homes, vehicles, and a power line were damaged.

Russian troops hit Kurakhovo with cluster munitions  from the Uragan MLRS. Three civilians were injured and three private houses were damaged.

Two more wounded - in Zhelezny and Severny.

Konstantinovka was hit by an UMPB d-30sn bomb, 13 private homes, outbuildings and communications were damaged.

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured24.06.24, 08:05 • 24029 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31