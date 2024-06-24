Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk Region 20 times: 12 wounded, including two children

Russian troops have opened fire on settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times over the past day. Three districts of the region were hit by a blow. As a result of enemy attacks, 12 people, including two children. About it UNN reports with reference to the head of RMA Vadim Filashkin and the regional police.

In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 20 times. 156 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the front line - Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

According to the regional police, 12 settlements were affected by enemy fire: the cities of Zheleznoye, Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Nikolaevka, Selidovo, Toretsk, the villages of New York, Severnoye, the villages of Veseloe, Dolgaya Balka, Mirolyubovka, Ostrovskoye.

85 civilian objects were destroyed - 67 residential buildings, a farm, outbuildings, cars, a gas pipeline, and power grids.

Five times the Russians fired at Toretsk with a KAB-250 bomb and artillery. A civilian was injured, 6 apartment buildings and three private houses were damaged.

The number of injured due to the Russian attack on Kharkiv reached 12, in the region another man was injured

On Selidovo, the invaders dropped three KAB-500 and MPB d-30sn aerial bombs, injuring six residents, including two boys born in 2010 and 2013. 35 private homes, vehicles, and a power line were damaged.

Russian troops hit Kurakhovo with cluster munitions from the Uragan MLRS. Three civilians were injured and three private houses were damaged.

Two more wounded - in Zhelezny and Severny.

Konstantinovka was hit by an UMPB d-30sn bomb, 13 private homes, outbuildings and communications were damaged.

As a result of Russian airstrikes in the Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 8 were injured