Russians shelled Nikopol: two elderly women were killed, 9 more people were injured, including a child

Two elderly women died as a result of hostile shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Nine more people were wounded, including a 9-year-old boy. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

In Nikopol, two women, aged 61 and 86, were killed in Russian attacks. Preliminary, there are nine wounded in the city. Among them are boys aged 9 and 17. They are being provided with all the necessary assistance - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA said that the district center was heavily damaged . Local residents' homes, educational institutions and an outpatient clinic were damaged. Shops, a beauty salon, and cars were also damaged.

