Rocket attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro: the body of the second victim has been identified
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, law enforcement officers identified the body of the second woman killed in a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building on June 28, and are searching for another potential victim.
Details
Investigators used a DNA analyzer to identify the body of a second woman who was found during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile. The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident
So far, investigators have identified two people who died as a result of the Russian missile. The rubble is being cleared. The search for another person who may be under the rubble is ongoing.
Recall
On Friday, June 28, Russians hit a 9-story building in Dnipro with a missile. Four floors were destroyed. A 76-year-old woman was identified as the victim.
