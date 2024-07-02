$41.340.03
Rocket attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro: the body of the second victim has been identified

18127 views

 • 18127 views

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers identified the body of the second woman killed in a Russian missile strike on a high-rise building on June 28, and are searching for another potential victim.

Rocket attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro: the body of the second victim has been identified

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers identified the body of the second woman found in a high-rise building damaged by a Russian missile on June 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Investigators used a DNA analyzer to identify the body of a second woman who was found during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile. The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident  

- the National Police summarized.

So far, investigators have identified two people who died as a result of the Russian missile. The rubble is being cleared. The search for another person who may be under the rubble is ongoing.

Recall

On Friday,  June 28, Russians hit a 9-story building in Dnipro with a missile. Four floors were destroyed. A 76-year-old woman was identified as the victim. 

Woman's body found in a house destroyed by enemy fire in Dnipro02.07.24, 08:44 • 21587 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Dnipro
Ukraine
