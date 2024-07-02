Rocket attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro: the body of the second victim has been identified

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers identified the body of the second woman found in a high-rise building damaged by a Russian missile on June 28. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Investigators used a DNA analyzer to identify the body of a second woman who was found during search operations in a house destroyed by a Russian missile. The deceased was a 30-year-old local resident - the National Police summarized.



So far, investigators have identified two people who died as a result of the Russian missile. The rubble is being cleared. The search for another person who may be under the rubble is ongoing.

Recall

On Friday, June 28, Russians hit a 9-story building in Dnipro with a missile. Four floors were destroyed. A 76-year-old woman was identified as the victim.

