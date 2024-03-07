$41.340.03
Russians shelled Nikopol: private houses and administrative building damaged, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26403 views

The Russians shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones, damaging 8 houses, an administrative building, outbuildings, a car and a power line, but no one was injured.

Since the morning, the Russians have been bombarding Nikopol with heavy artillery. And then they sent kamikaze drones across the city. People were not injured, but there is destruction. The situation in the region was described by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

The long-suffering Nikopol. After a quiet night, explosions were heard there again in the morning. The enemy shelled the city with heavy artillery. And then sent 5 kamikaze drones there.

- Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the JMA, Russians damaged 8 private houses with shelling. One of them caught fire due to an enemy shell hit. The fire was quickly extinguished by Ukrainian rescuers.

In addition, the administrative building in the town was destroyed. As well as 5 outbuildings, a car and a power line.

According to Lysak's report, no people were injured.

Recall

The day before,  caught fire in Nikopol due to enemy shelling of the shopping center in Nikopol. The fire was extinguished for over 5 hours. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, the attack on the shopping center was not the only one that day.  The aggressor targeted Nikopol twice more: with heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone. An elderly woman was injured during one of the attacks.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

