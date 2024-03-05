russians shelled Nikopol district seven times: houses and gas pipelines damaged
Kyiv • UNN
russian forces attacked Nikopol district of Ukraine's Dnipro region seven times with drones and artillery on March 5, damaging civilian infrastructure.
During the day, March 5, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district seven times with drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .
Details
In total, there were 5 UAV strikes and 2 artillery attacks. Occupants targeted the district center, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities
The shelling damaged private enterprise, 2 houses and the same number of outbuildings. In addition, gas pipelines, a power line, a garage, a car trailer, and a greenhouse were hit.
Recall
Air defense forces shot down an enemy missilein Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region today.