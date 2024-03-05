russians shelled Nikopol district seven times: houses and gas pipelines damaged

During the day, March 5, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district seven times with drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

In total, there were 5 UAV strikes and 2 artillery attacks. Occupants targeted the district center, Myrivska and Marhanetska communities - said the head of the OBA.

The shelling damaged private enterprise, 2 houses and the same number of outbuildings. In addition, gas pipelines, a power line, a garage, a car trailer, and a greenhouse were hit.

Recall

Air defense forces shot down an enemy missilein Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovs'k region today.