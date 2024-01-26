Russians shelled Marhanets community twice, no casualties - Dnipropetrovska oblast military administration
Kyiv • UNN
The community of Marhanets, Nikopol district, was shelled twice by Russian troops. Despite the dozens of shells fired, there were no casualties.
Russian invaders shelled the Marhanets community with artillery twice on Friday. This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
The roar of enemy artillery again. In the afternoon, the invaders fired twice at the Marhanets community of Nikopol district.
Details
According to the head of the JFO, the occupants fired a dozen shells at one of the villages of the Marhanets community. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
"Please respond to the air raid alert. Stay in a safe place. It is important not to take your life lightly," Lysak urged.
Dnipropetrovs'k region exposes 17 members of the "White Brotherhood" who earned UAH 50 million a year on drugs26.01.24, 17:15 • 23019 views
Recall
The day before, the Russian army attacked Dniprovsky and Nikopol districts with kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, 5 private houses, a garage and a civilian car were damaged.