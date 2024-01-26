Russians shelled Marhanets community twice, no casualties - Dnipropetrovska oblast military administration

Russian invaders shelled the Marhanets community with artillery twice on Friday. This was written by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The roar of enemy artillery again. In the afternoon, the invaders fired twice at the Marhanets community of Nikopol district. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the JFO, the occupants fired a dozen shells at one of the villages of the Marhanets community. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"Please respond to the air raid alert. Stay in a safe place. It is important not to take your life lightly," Lysak urged.

The day before, the Russian army attacked Dniprovsky and Nikopol districts with kamikaze drones. As a result of the attack, 5 private houses, a garage and a civilian car were damaged.