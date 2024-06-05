Russians shelled Donetsk region 2,300 times a day: there is a wounded man

On June 4, Russian troops shelled 10 settlements in the Donetsk region 2,300 times. In particular, they dropped an aerial bomb on Konstantinovka and hit Slavyansk with a missile. As a result of the enemy attack on Konstantinovka, one person was injured. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

Details

Over the past day, explosions occurred in 10 localities: the cities of Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Liman, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar, the villages of Zhelannoe, Kurakhovka, the villages of Veseloe, Volchye, Lisovka.

As a result of enemy strikes, 24 civilian objects were destroyed – 19 residential buildings, cars, and critical infrastructure.

According to the police, the invaders dropped the UMPB d-30sn aerial bomb on Konstantinovka - wounded a person, damaged 9 private houses and three cars.

In Slavyansk, as a result of a rocket hit, a private house was damaged.

Russian troops also shelled Liman with artillery, and 6 private houses were damaged.

In addition, an enemy airstrike destroyed a house in Zhelannoye. One house was damaged in Volchoye and Kurakhovka.

