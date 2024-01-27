russians shelled Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours, there are numerous destructions and casualties

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102284 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112778 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142979 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139677 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177447 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172108 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284515 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41236 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 73853 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33738 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44159 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63823 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 102282 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 102282 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284515 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 251779 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236864 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262059 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
March 2, 10:40 AM • 63823 views

March 2, 10:40 AM • 63823 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142979 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 107339 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107339 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 107302 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107302 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123376 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123376 views
russians shelled Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours, there are numerous destructions and casualties

russians shelled Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours, there are numerous destructions and casualties

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33839 views

Sloviansk, Kostyantynivka, Toretsk and other areas came under fire. At least one civilian was killed in Siversk and one in Krasnohorivka.

As a result of shelling of Donetsk region by russian troops, infrastructure was significantly damaged and civilians were killed. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

In the Pokrovsk district, sporadic attacks on Avdiivka were recorded, Kurakhove came under fire from cluster munitions and MLRS. Krasnohorivka also came under hostile fire. One person died there .

In Kramatorsk district, russians hit Sloviansk with a missile, destroying an industrial building, damaging 4 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and an infrastructure facility. The occupiers shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery. In the Lyman community, the outskirts of Terny were shelled three times.

A person died in Siversk, Bakhmut district, and 2 houses were damaged. A house was damaged in the Toretsk community, and 2 houses and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community.

In addition, it is reported that 152 people, including 29 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop27.01.24, 08:30 • 32217 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

