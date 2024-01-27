russians shelled Donetsk region 15 times in 24 hours, there are numerous destructions and casualties

As a result of shelling of Donetsk region by russian troops, infrastructure was significantly damaged and civilians were killed. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

In the Pokrovsk district, sporadic attacks on Avdiivka were recorded, Kurakhove came under fire from cluster munitions and MLRS. Krasnohorivka also came under hostile fire. One person died there .

In Kramatorsk district, russians hit Sloviansk with a missile, destroying an industrial building, damaging 4 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and an infrastructure facility. The occupiers shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery. In the Lyman community, the outskirts of Terny were shelled three times.

A person died in Siversk, Bakhmut district, and 2 houses were damaged. A house was damaged in the Toretsk community, and 2 houses and an industrial building were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community.

In addition, it is reported that 152 people, including 29 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

