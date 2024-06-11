Russians shelled a village in Kharkiv region: there is a wounded woman

In Kharkiv region, as a result of enemy shelling of Kutkovka, Kupyansky district, a 57-year-old civilian woman was injured. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

On June 11, at about 8:30 a.m., the Russian military fired artillery at the village of Kutkovka, Kupyansky district.

As a result of the shelling, a 57-year-old civilian woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds - indicated by the police.

On the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addition

on June 10, Russian troops twice launched hub strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region and hit the Chuguevsky district with a ballistic missile. During the day, four people were killed and 11 others were injured due to enemy attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region.