Russians shelled 15 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight

Over 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the Russian Federation over the past day: Dvorichna, Berestove, Pishchane and others. Berestove and Kupiansk were under Russian air strikes. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Vovchansk was shelled twice during the day:

At 13:45 on March 2, the roof of the house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

At 7:20 a.m. on March 3, a building of an educational institution was damaged as a result of shelling in the town;

At 20:50 on March 2, Oleksandrivka, Bohodukhiv district, came under mortar fire, and a private house was damaged.

According to Sinegubov, there were no wounded in both settlements as a result of the attacks.

