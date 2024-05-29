Russians shell Zaporizhzhya region 3-4 thousand times a week - Fedorov

The occupiers are constantly shelling Zaporizhzhia region, which can reach 3-4 thousand attacks per week, resulting in dozens of destructions. The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

The challenges are completely different, but we all have the same enemy. The enemy is shelling Zaporizhzhia region, it can be 3-4 thousand attacks per week, and of course, all this has consequences. The consequences are dozens of houses destroyed in a week, tens of thousands of residents affected in Zaporizhzhia region, hundreds of thousands of IDPs who are currently in Zaporizhzhia region, so our task is to help them in every way possible to ensure safety in the frontline city - Fedorov said.

He also emphasized that the construction of fortifications is a priority in the region.

This is our priority today. The priority declared and controlled by President Zelensky, and today it is one of our priorities - to complete everything ordered by the military for combat missions on time. And in Zaporizhzhia region, we have no worries that we will not be able to do this on time, but rather the opposite. We continue to cooperate with the military to build a stronger wall around Zaporizhzhia region - Fedorov added.

Recall

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 296 attacks on 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, using 79 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 rocket attacks and 212 artillery strikes, resulting in the destruction of 7 residential buildings, but no civilian casualties.