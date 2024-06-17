Russians shell fire station in Donetsk region, wound rescuer - SES

In Selydove, Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled a fire station once again the day before, wounding a rescuer, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, the enemy launched an air strike on the town of Selidove. As a result of the shelling, a rescuer was wounded and taken to a medical facility," the statement said.

It is also stated that the fire and rescue unit was damaged, namely the roof, window glazing, garage doors, the entrance door to the unit and equipment were damaged.

Russians shell Selydove in Donetsk region, one wounded