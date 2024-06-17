Russians shell fire station in Donetsk region, wound rescuer - SES

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15501 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145587 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142687 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 209108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 244879 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151741 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370829 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183271 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149971 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145587 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142687 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156220 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11738 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12999 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17116 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33526 views
Russians shell fire station in Donetsk region, wound rescuer - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20465 views

Russian forces shelled a fire station in Selydove, Donetsk region, wounding a rescuer and damaging the building.

Russians shell fire station in Donetsk region, wound rescuer - SES

In Selydove, Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled a fire station once again the day before, wounding a rescuer, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, the enemy launched an air strike on the town of Selidove. As a result of the shelling, a rescuer was wounded and taken to a medical facility," the statement said.

It is also stated that the fire and rescue unit was damaged, namely the roof, window glazing, garage doors, the entrance door to the unit and equipment were damaged.

Russians shell Selydove in Donetsk region, one wounded17.06.24, 08:30 • 29047 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
