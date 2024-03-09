Russians shell Chernihiv region, 51-year-old man injured - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled a household in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, wounding a 51-year-old man in the legs.
At noon, the Russians hit one of the households in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region. A 51-year-old man was injured in the shelling, his legs were injured, according to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .
Today, at about 12:07, the Russians hit one of the households in Semenivka community,
Details
As a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the cellar where a 51-year-old man was staying collapsed. His legs were injured. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Recall
A Russian strike on the morning of March 9 on the Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed a 16-year-old boy, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.