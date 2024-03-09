Russians shell Chernihiv region, 51-year-old man injured - OVA

At noon, the Russians hit one of the households in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region. A 51-year-old man was injured in the shelling, his legs were injured, according to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

As a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the cellar where a 51-year-old man was staying collapsed. His legs were injured. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A Russian strike on the morning of March 9 on the Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed a 16-year-old boy, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.