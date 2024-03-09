Russians shell Chernihiv region, 51-year-old man injured - OVA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20989 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71641 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50848 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229598 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180750 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249975 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155820 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371798 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23162 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71625 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184855 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 203056 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13983 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22663 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23060 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 46087 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53673 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians shell Chernihiv region, 51-year-old man injured - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32762 views

Russians shelled a household in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, wounding a 51-year-old man in the legs.

Russians shell Chernihiv region, 51-year-old man injured - OVA

At noon, the Russians hit one of the households in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region. A 51-year-old man was injured in the shelling, his legs were injured, according to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports .

Today, at about 12:07, the Russians hit one of the households in Semenivka community,

- the statement said.

Details

As a result of the explosion, the ceiling of the cellar where a 51-year-old man was staying collapsed. His legs were injured. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Recall

A Russian strike on the morning of March 9 on the Chervonohryhorivska community in Dnipropetrovs'k region killed a 16-year-old boy, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Dnipro
Chernihiv
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14