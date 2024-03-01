russians retreat in Berdychi during last winter attack

The last russian winter attack in Berdychi, Donetsk region, ended in retreat.

This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

On February 29, the last winter attack by russian troops took place in the village of Berdychi in Donetsk Oblast, which ended in the enemy's retreat.

The russian federation concentrated its main attack in the southern part of the village in order to reach the pond, but thanks to the coordinated work of many units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was possible to effectively stop the occupiers.

Recall

The contact line has been updated near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke.

russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements