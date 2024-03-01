russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements
Kyiv • UNN
The line of fighting near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke has been changed. russian troops are storming Ivanivske and Berdychi.
On the frontline near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke, the contact line has been updated. russians are storming Ivanivske and Berdychi.
This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.
The contact line near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke has been updated. Enemy conducts assaults in Ivanivske and Berdychi
Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map26.02.24, 23:58 • 33611 views