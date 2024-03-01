russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements

On the frontline near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke, the contact line has been updated. russians are storming Ivanivske and Berdychi.

This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

