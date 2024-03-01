russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40803 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94648 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 332745 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273040 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203834 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238818 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253367 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159469 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372541 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85452 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 158977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 332673 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232035 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272996 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27900 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39956 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34723 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97327 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104011 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31055 views

The line of fighting near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke has been changed. russian troops are storming Ivanivske and Berdychi.

russians advance on Ivanivske and Berdychi, the contact line is updated near three settlements

On the frontline near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke, the contact line has been updated. russians are storming Ivanivske and Berdychi.

This is reported by DeepState, reports UNN.

The contact line near Klishchiyivka, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke has been updated. Enemy conducts assaults in Ivanivske and Berdychi

- DeepState.

Russian army occupies Stepove and Pivnichne and advances near Orlivka, Berdychiv and Tonenke: DeepState map26.02.24, 23:58 • 33611 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
