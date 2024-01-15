Russians massively shelled Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: one killed and one wounded

Today, the Russian military massively shelled the community of Maryinka in Donetsk region with Grad rockets. As a result of the attack, at least one person was killed and one was wounded in Krasnohorivka. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

At least 1 person killed and 1 wounded in shelling of Krasnohorivka - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Maryinka community was subjected to massive shelling from Grad. Residential buildings in Krasnohorivka came under fire.

The White Angel police unit has arrived at the scene, and local authorities and rescuers are working.

The exact consequences of the shelling are still being investigated, said Filashkin.

Addendum

Over the past day, the occupants fired 16 times at the localities of Donetsk region. As a result, one civilian was wounded and infrastructure was damaged.