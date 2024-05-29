Russians launched the Dozor campaign: they collect data on employees of shopping centers and military facilities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians launched the Dozor campaign: they collect data on employees of shopping centers and military facilities

Kyiv

The Russians launched an information campaign called" Dozor " to collect data on employees of the shopping center, military equipment, logistics routes and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine for possible sabotage activities.

The Russian Federation has launched  an information campaign called "Dozor" to collect data, in particular, about employees of the shopping center, on the transportation of equipment and military facilities. The Center for countering disinformation under the national security and Defense Council warns about this, reports UNN

The Center for Countering Disinformation recorded an enemy information campaign under the conditional name "Dozor", launched by the Russians to collect data on the personnel of the Defense Forces, in particular on employees of the shopping center, military equipment and logistics routes for its transportation, military facilities and critical infrastructure, etc

- the message says.

The GPA believes that the Dozor project was probably started by representatives of the Russian power bloc. And it is also aimed at forming a pro-Russian underground in Ukraine in order to carry out sabotage and subversive work. 

 "As part of the campaign, instructions are distributed to prepare for sabotage on the territory of Ukraine, as well as chatbots have been created to collect information about the Defense Forces.  We encourage you to be conscious and take care of your own information security, so as not to fall into the enemy's trap!",- indicated in the GPA. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising