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Russians launched 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia — a man was killed, a child was among the wounded, and an educational institution was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

As a result of the morning shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a man was killed and five people were injured, including a child. An educational institution was damaged.

Russians launched 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia — a man was killed, a child was among the wounded, and an educational institution was damaged

Russian forces launched 6 strikes on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of October 9, attacking a residential area. As a result of the shelling, a man was killed and 5 more people were injured, including a child. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, writes UNN.

Details

According to the regional governor, one of the enemy strikes landed near an out-of-school educational institution. The building was damaged.

This is what one of the out-of-school educational institutions looks like after the enemy attack

– Semikin wrote, publishing footage of the aftermath of the shelling.

Rescuers, medics, and other emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes. The injured are receiving the necessary assistance.

Rescuers assisted an injured woman

In a high-rise building damaged by a Russian strike, paramedics, together with rescuers, provided assistance to an injured woman.

According to preliminary information, her condition is not serious. The injured woman was handed over to an emergency medical team.

The response to the aftermath of the Russian attack is currently ongoing. Information about the extent of the destruction and the number of injured people is being clarified.

Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war09.10.26, 01:17 • 10610 views

Stepan Haftko

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