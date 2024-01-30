Russians launch a bomb on Berislav: a man who was on the street at the time of the attack is killed, another injured

Russians attacked Beryslav with a drone. As a result, a man was injured. This was reported by in the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

the Russian army once again attacked Beryslav from a drone. A local resident was fatally injured as a result of the explosive drop. The victim was 35 years old. - reported the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

According to the investigation, the invaders attacked the city on January 30, 2024, around 13:00.

A local resident who died during the attack, according to law enforcement officials, was on the street at the time of the explosion.

These attacks damaged private households and commercial buildings.

Law enforcement officers initiated a pre-trial investigation into the shelling for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian army attacked Beryslav several times during the day with drones. As a result of the explosives dropped, a local resident was killed, and another was injured in the leg and taken to the hospital.

In addition, this afternoon, the occupants also shelled Tokarivka. According to the Kherson Military Command, the Russians shelled the village with artillery. A local resident was wounded.

