Russians launch a bomb on Berislav: a man who was on the street at the time of the attack is killed, another injured

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 97970 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125013 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272802 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166954 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241982 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104525 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 94789 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 69587 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 66044 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 78227 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241953 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227232 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252681 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238654 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124989 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102560 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102815 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119182 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119666 views
Russians launch a bomb on Berislav: a man who was on the street at the time of the attack is killed, another injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47131 views

In the Ukrainian city of Beryslav, Kherson region, a 35-year-old man was fatally wounded as a result of the Russians dropping an explosive device on the city from a drone. In addition, one more resident of Beryslav was wounded in the leg and was treated.

Russians attacked Beryslav with a drone. As a result, a man was injured. This was reported by in the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

the Russian army once again attacked Beryslav from a drone. A local resident was fatally injured as a result of the explosive drop. The victim was 35 years old.

- reported the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the investigation, the invaders attacked the city on January 30, 2024, around 13:00.

A local resident who died during the attack, according to law enforcement officials, was on the street at the time of the explosion.

These attacks damaged private households and commercial buildings.

Law enforcement officers initiated a pre-trial investigation into the shelling for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Night shelling in Kherson region: body of a deceased man is recovered from the rubble of a residential building30.01.24, 13:02 • 30678 views

AddendumAddendum

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Russian army attacked Beryslav several times during the day with drones. As a result of the explosives dropped, a local resident was killed, and  another was injured in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Recall

In addition, this afternoon, the occupants also shelled Tokarivka. According to the Kherson Military Command, the Russians shelled the village  with artillery. A local resident was wounded.

Earlier UNN  also reportedthat Russian troops attacked residential areas in the Kherson region of Ukraine, damaging houses and the "Point of Unbreakability"

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
beryslavBeryslav
ukraineUkraine

