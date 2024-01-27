ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
russians killed a family of local residents and two other neighbors in New York - Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv

The victims were a family: An 85- and 86-year-old father and mother and their son, 54, as well as two neighbors, 69 and 72.

All five bodies have been identified, which were taken out of the rubble in the village of New York in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The prosecutor's office recalled that on January 27, the rubble of a three-story residential building, on which the russian army carried out 4 air strikes using KAB-500, was completed.

Rescuers removed the bodies of 5 local residents from the rubble. The victims were a family: An 85- and 86-year-old father and mother and their son, aged 54, as well as two neighbors, aged 69 and 72.

Recall

After an airstrike on apartment buildings in New York City on January 15, a 62-year-old woman who was outside at the time of the attack sustained shrapnel wounds. Men aged 66 and 68 also sustained injuries. One of them was hit by enemy shell fragments in his own home, while the other tried to hide in the basement.

Details of the nighttime Iskander missile strike on Sloviansk emerge, missile hits ceramic shop27.01.24, 08:30 • 32213 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

donetskDonetsk

