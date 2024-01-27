russians killed a family of local residents and two other neighbors in New York - Donetsk Prosecutor's Office

All five bodies have been identified, which were taken out of the rubble in the village of New York in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The prosecutor's office recalled that on January 27, the rubble of a three-story residential building, on which the russian army carried out 4 air strikes using KAB-500, was completed.

Rescuers removed the bodies of 5 local residents from the rubble. The victims were a family: An 85- and 86-year-old father and mother and their son, aged 54, as well as two neighbors, aged 69 and 72.

Recall

After an airstrike on apartment buildings in New York City on January 15, a 62-year-old woman who was outside at the time of the attack sustained shrapnel wounds. Men aged 66 and 68 also sustained injuries. One of them was hit by enemy shell fragments in his own home, while the other tried to hide in the basement.

