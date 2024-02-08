russians hit the village of Romashkove in Kherson region: a 58-year-old man was wounded

russian occupation forces attacked the village of Romashkove in Kherson region. A 58-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

A local resident was injured in the russian shelling of Romashkove village.

A 58-year-old man was hit in his yard. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a temple wound - the post says.

The victim is being provided with medical assistance.

Recall

Kherson region suffered 60 attacks by Russian troops yesterday, the enemy hit Kherson with 33 shells, three people were wounded in the region.