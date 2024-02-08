Russians hit Avdiivka in Donetsk region twice with missiles: an elderly woman is killed

Today, the Russian army launched two missile attacks on Avdiivka in Donetsk region. An elderly woman died as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Another 1 person was killed by Russians in Avdiivka. This afternoon, Russians launched two rocket attacks on the city, killing a 72-year-old woman and damaging 2 houses - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, more than 900 residents still remain in Avdiivka. "Each of them is exposing themselves to mortal danger every day," said the head of the JMA.

Four out of eight missiles fired at Selydove, according to preliminary data, were made in the DPRK: prosecutors collected wreckage