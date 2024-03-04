Russians hit a village in Zaporizhzhya district twice with cluster munitions: a civilian was killed

Russians fired twice with cluster munitions at a village in Zaporizhzhya district. A person was killed during the second attack. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russians fired twice at Rozhdestvanka village, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, with cluster munitions. The second shelling claimed the life of a civilian. We will not forgive! - Fedorov wrote.

Yesterday, the Russians also fired at Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders hit Robotyno with an aircraft shell, fired 10 MLRS at Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 33 drones.