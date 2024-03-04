Russians hit a village in Zaporizhzhya district twice with cluster munitions: a civilian was killed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20793 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70832 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50441 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 228712 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180527 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223995 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249939 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155776 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371786 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22788 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 70834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228714 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202457 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13852 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22541 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22949 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45622 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53230 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians hit a village in Zaporizhzhya district twice with cluster munitions: a civilian was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26536 views

A civilian was killed as a result of the second Russian cluster shelling of a village in Zaporizhzhya district.

Russians hit a village in Zaporizhzhya district twice with cluster munitions: a civilian was killed

Russians fired twice with cluster munitions at a village in Zaporizhzhya district. A person was killed during the second attack. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Russians fired twice at Rozhdestvanka village, Zaporizhzhia district, Zaporizhzhia region, with cluster munitions. The second shelling claimed the life of a civilian. We will not forgive!

- Fedorov wrote.

Optional

Yesterday, the Russians also fired at Zaporizhzhia region. The invaders hit Robotyno with an aircraft shell, fired 10 MLRS at Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno, and attacked Gulyaypole, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyno with 33 drones. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ivan Fedorov
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14