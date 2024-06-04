russians from artillery shelled settlements of the Nikolaev area: there are no victims

Nikolayevshchina. There were no injuries. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 3 at 13:04, 18:30 and today at 04:37, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the Kutsurub community.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Also yesterday, at 13: 44 and 20: 56, the water area of the Ochakovo community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties here either.

UAV from the Mykolaiv region is heading north-west to the Kirovohrad region