russians from artillery shelled settlements of the Nikolaev area: there are no victims
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops launched 5 artillery strikes on settlements in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, but there were no reports of casualties.
Nikolayevshchina. There were no injuries. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.
Details
According to regional military administrations, in the Mykolaiv region on June 3 at 13:04, 18:30 and today at 04:37, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the Kutsurub community.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Also yesterday, at 13: 44 and 20: 56, the water area of the Ochakovo community was under enemy artillery fire. There were no casualties here either.
