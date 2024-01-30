Russians fired a missile at Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: it hit near a hotel, one person was killed and one wounded

On the night of January 30, the Russian military fired a missile at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with one dead and one wounded. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person killed and 1 wounded in night attack on Myrnohrad - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the Russians hit the hotel annex with a missile - there were about 30 people in the hotel at the time of the strike, they were not injured.

3 houses and 3 cars were damaged.

"This is another targeted attack on civilians, another confirmation that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region," said the head of the RMA.

Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged