Russians fired a missile at Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: it hit near a hotel, one person was killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring another.
On the night of January 30, the Russian military fired a missile at Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with one dead and one wounded. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
1 person killed and 1 wounded in night attack on Myrnohrad
Details
According to him, the Russians hit the hotel annex with a missile - there were about 30 people in the hotel at the time of the strike, they were not injured.
3 houses and 3 cars were damaged.
"This is another targeted attack on civilians, another confirmation that it is dangerous to stay in Donetsk region," said the head of the RMA.
