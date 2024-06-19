Russians dropped explosives on a house in Chernihiv region: one person injured

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15454 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145181 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155956 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208964 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244788 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151673 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183266 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149970 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145181 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123400 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142404 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135814 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155956 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11687 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12954 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17077 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18280 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33345 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russians dropped explosives on a house in Chernihiv region: one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16407 views

A 55-year-old man was injured when Russian troops dropped explosives on his house in Semenivska community, Chernihiv region.

Russians dropped explosives on a house in Chernihiv region: one person injured

The Russian army attacked the Semenivska community  in Chernihiv region, injuring a 55-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the RMA  Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports. 

This morning, Russians attacked Semenivska community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. An explosive device was dropped on a residential building

- wrote Chaus.

According to him, the 55-year-old owner of the house suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs. He was taken  to the hospital.  

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday, causing 31 explosions. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Chernihiv
