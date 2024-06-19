Russians dropped explosives on a house in Chernihiv region: one person injured

The Russian army attacked the Semenivska community in Chernihiv region, injuring a 55-year-old man. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

This morning, Russians attacked Semenivska community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. An explosive device was dropped on a residential building - wrote Chaus.

According to him, the 55-year-old owner of the house suffered shrapnel wounds to his legs. He was taken to the hospital.

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with mortars and artillery yesterday, causing 31 explosions.