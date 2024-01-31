Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a couple in Beryslav, they are in hospital

In Beryslav, Kherson region, a married couple was hit by an enemy drone attack - the occupiers dropped explosives on them while they were riding a motorcycle, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russians again attacked Beryslav from a drone. A couple came under attack. A 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle through the city when the occupiers dropped two explosive devices on them - Prokudin wrote on social media.

The victims, he said, were hospitalized with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory, he added.

