Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a couple in Beryslav, they are in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
A couple riding a motorcycle in Beryslav, Kherson region, was injured when Russian drones dropped explosives on them.
In Beryslav, Kherson region, a married couple was hit by an enemy drone attack - the occupiers dropped explosives on them while they were riding a motorcycle, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Russians again attacked Beryslav from a drone. A couple came under attack. A 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle through the city when the occupiers dropped two explosive devices on them
The victims, he said, were hospitalized with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory, he added.
