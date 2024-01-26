Russians cut LNG exports from Ust-Luga due to sanctions and shortage of carriers - Reuters

Sibur, the largest petrochemical company, is cutting back on exports of liquefied petroleum gas from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga. The company made this decision because it cannot purchase liquefied natural gas carriers because they are subject to sanctions. Reuters writes with reference to its own sources in the industry, UNN reports.

Details

The information that Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical company and exporter of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is cutting back on LPG exports from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga due to a shortage of gas tankers amid sanctions was confirmed by two different industry sources.

It is noted that the reduction in supplies further undermines Russia's fuel exports, which, in addition, have suffered from fires and drone attacks.

LNG exports from Ust-Luga have already dropped in January to about 50,000 metric tons from 67,000 tons on average each month last year, LSEG's ship tracking data showed.

Recall

On the night of January 21, an oil terminal in the Russian commercial seaport in the village of Ust-Lugi caught fire.

Later, sources of UNN confirmedthat the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, had stopped working. It was noted that this terminal is one of the newest and most important in Russia. It worked for export, but also supplied fuel for Russian troops.

On the evening of January 24, a large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse. It was caused by a suspected drone attack. However, no official information was received, and the number of victims remains unknown.