Media: Russian oil terminal attacked by Ukraine will be able to resume work not earlier than in a few weeks

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 86016 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110236 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139833 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137441 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178205 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167202 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148833 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106492 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84832 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36848 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 59227 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44965 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 86042 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250263 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260697 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44965 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139835 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106664 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106658 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122768 views
Media: Russian oil terminal attacked by Ukraine will be able to resume work not earlier than in a few weeks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101390 views

Analysts believe that after the attack by Ukrainian drones, the oil terminal in Ust-Luga will be able to resume operations within a few weeks or months.

After the Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian energy company Novatek is likely to be able to resume operations at its Ust-Luga refinery and terminal in the Baltic Sea in a few weeks or even months. This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to analysts of the Moscow brokerage company BCS, according to UNN

"We believe the plant is likely to return to significant capacity within weeks or, at worst, months," analysts at Moscow-based brokerage BCS said in a note.

Novatek declined to comment.

On Sunday, Novatek reported that it was forced to suspend some operations at its huge fuel export terminal in the Baltic Sea and a "technological process" at the complex due to a fire started by a drone attack.

On Monday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant also reported, citing local authorities, that two tanks and a pumping station were damaged in the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian military and other government agencies are taking the necessary measures, including in the field of air defense, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the terminal.

Addendum

The complex receives gas condensate, a type of light oil, for processing in the amount of about 7 million tons per year from Novatek's Purovskoye plant in Western Siberia for further production of petroleum products such as naphtha, jet fuel and gas oil.

Analysts also noted that Novatek will now be forced to export more gas condensate instead of high-margin fuel through other terminals.Sinara Investment Bank said that a quarter of Novatek's revenues could be affected by the incident.

Recall 

The day before, it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region of Russia.

Sources told a journalist of UNN that the attack on the maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Later, UNN sources confirmedthat the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, had stopped working. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

