Media: Russian oil terminal attacked by Ukraine will be able to resume work not earlier than in a few weeks

After the Ukrainian drone attack, the Russian energy company Novatek is likely to be able to resume operations at its Ust-Luga refinery and terminal in the Baltic Sea in a few weeks or even months. This was reported by "Reuters" with reference to analysts of the Moscow brokerage company BCS, according to UNN.

"We believe the plant is likely to return to significant capacity within weeks or, at worst, months," analysts at Moscow-based brokerage BCS said in a note.

Novatek declined to comment.

On Sunday, Novatek reported that it was forced to suspend some operations at its huge fuel export terminal in the Baltic Sea and a "technological process" at the complex due to a fire started by a drone attack.

On Monday, the Russian newspaper Kommersant also reported, citing local authorities, that two tanks and a pumping station were damaged in the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the Russian military and other government agencies are taking the necessary measures, including in the field of air defense, following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the terminal.

Addendum

The complex receives gas condensate, a type of light oil, for processing in the amount of about 7 million tons per year from Novatek's Purovskoye plant in Western Siberia for further production of petroleum products such as naphtha, jet fuel and gas oil.

Analysts also noted that Novatek will now be forced to export more gas condensate instead of high-margin fuel through other terminals.Sinara Investment Bank said that a quarter of Novatek's revenues could be affected by the incident.

Recall

The day before, it was reportedthat a Novatek terminal caught fire in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad region of Russia.

Sources told a journalist of UNN that the attack on the maritime terminal in Ust-Luga, Russia, was a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. Drones were used to hit the target.

Later, UNN sources confirmedthat the Russian oil terminal in the Leningrad region of Russia, attacked by SBU drones, had stopped working.