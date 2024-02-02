russians continue shelling Kherson: a 62-year-old woman is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops shelled Kherson, injuring a 62-year-old woman. Doctors diagnosed her with concussion, blast and traumatic brain injury and provided her with treatment on the spot.
The occupation forces of the russian federation attacked Kherson once again in a day, as a result of which an elderly woman was injured. This was stated by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
russians shell Kherson once again in one day. As a result of another shelling, a 62-year-old woman sustained contusion, blast and brain injuries
It is noted that the victim received help on the spot.
Addendum
This afternoon, the Russians also conducted an air strike on Kherson, wounding at least two people: a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.
