russians continue shelling Kherson: a 62-year-old woman is wounded

The occupation forces of the russian federation attacked Kherson once again in a day, as a result of which an elderly woman was injured. This was stated by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

russians shell Kherson once again in one day. As a result of another shelling, a 62-year-old woman sustained contusion, blast and brain injuries - summarized in the OBA.

It is noted that the victim received help on the spot.

Addendum

This afternoon, the Russians also conducted an air strike on Kherson, wounding at least two people: a 73-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy.

Russian army fired twice at Ingulets in Kherson region in the afternoon: there are victims