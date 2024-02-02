Russian army fired twice at Ingulets in Kherson region in the afternoon: there are victims

The Russian army attacked Ingulets, Kherson region, twice this afternoon. Two people were injured in the attacks. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

As noted, a 59-year-old woman was injured in the afternoon as a result of enemy shelling. She was diagnosed with explosive trauma, head and leg injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical aid to the victim on the spot.

Later, the enemy reportedly shelled the settlement again. A 37-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg, the CMA said.

