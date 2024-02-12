russians betrayed local patriots: a businessman-collaborator was killed in occupied Berdiansk

A local businessman who actively cooperated with the occupation authorities was killed in Berdiansk, temporarily occupied by russia. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsyna on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details

Galitsyna emphasized that the liquidation of traitors to Ukraine continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, in Berdiansk, on February 10, a local businessman-collaborator Oleksandr Haliy, who was one of the first to cooperate with the russian invaders, suddenly passed away - summarized the head of Berdiansk MBA

According to her, before the full-scale war, Halii was engaged in garbage recycling and selling tobacco products. However, after the occupation of Berdiansk, the man changed his activity - he helped the Nazis take over the business and property of Berdiansk residents, while reporting to the occupation authorities about Ukrainian patriots.

SBU is behind liquidation of such traitors of Ukraine as Kiva and Tatarsky - source