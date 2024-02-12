russians betrayed local patriots: a businessman-collaborator was killed in occupied Berdiansk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

russians betrayed local patriots: a businessman-collaborator was killed in occupied Berdiansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57534 views

In occupied Berdiansk, a local collaborator businessman was killed who helped russians seize local businesses and denounced Ukrainian patriots.

A local businessman who actively cooperated with the occupation authorities was killed in Berdiansk, temporarily occupied by russia. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MBA Victoria Galitsyna on Facebook, UNN writes.

Details 

Galitsyna emphasized that the liquidation of traitors to Ukraine continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. 

Thus, in Berdiansk, on February 10, a local businessman-collaborator Oleksandr Haliy, who was one of the first to cooperate with the russian invaders, suddenly passed away

- summarized the head of Berdiansk MBA

According to her, before the full-scale war, Halii was engaged in garbage recycling and selling tobacco products. However, after the occupation of Berdiansk, the man changed his activity - he helped the Nazis take over the business and property of Berdiansk residents, while reporting to the occupation authorities about Ukrainian patriots.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
berdianskBerdiansk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

