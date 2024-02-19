Russians attacked the "Point of Invincibility" in a village in Kherson region with a UAV

Today, on February 19, the Russian army attacked the "Point of Unbreakability" in one of the villages of the Novooleksandrivska community in Kherson region with an attack drone. In addition, the enemy attacked Beryslav with a UAV, there is a victim. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops attacked the "Point of Unbreakability" in one of the villages of the Novooleksandrivska community. An explosive object was dropped on the building from a drone. There were no casualties among local residents - the RMA said in a statement.

As it is determined, the enemy attack smashed windows and doors in the building and damaged the roof.

Beryslav was also hit by a drone. A 40-year-old man was wounded in the leg. He received medical aid on the spot. The victim's condition is satisfactory, the RMA said.

