Russians attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Bilohorivka, some positions were destroyed - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127973 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135549 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134353 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104478 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113964 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Bilohorivka, some positions were destroyed - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Russians attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Bilohorivka, some positions were destroyed - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25165 views

Russian troops successfully attacked Ukrainian positions in Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector. The enemy is also conducting assault operations at the Lyman, Kupyansk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

the Russian enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian forces in Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector. As a result, the Defense Forces lost some positions. This is reported by the Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSG) "Khortytsia", UNN reports.

Details

For instance, in the sector in the Northern sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces' fortifications in Bilohorivka. As a result of the assault and fire, some positions were destroyed. Measures are currently being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Meanwhile, in the Liman sector , the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terny.

In addition, in the Kupyansk sector , Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Holubivka and Zahryzove. The enemy used armored vehicles to build up their efforts and move personnel in the directions of Petropavlivka and Zelenyi Hai. 

As a result of engineering obstacles and fire damage, our units destroyed three tanks, three armored personnel carriers and one infantry fighting vehicle. Two more armored personnel carriers were damaged

- the post says.

In the Pokrovsky sector , enemy attacks were directed at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Zelenyi, Kotlynove, Nadiyivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko and Yasenove. The soldiers are holding back the enemy's onslaught, which is trying to realize its numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

At the same time, in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the area of Kurakhove and in the direction of Dachne and Yantarne. Measures are underway to identify and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations.

Recall

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1430 Russian army servicemen and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

