Russians attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Bilohorivka, some positions were destroyed - “Khortytsia” separate military unit

the Russian enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian forces in Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector. As a result, the Defense Forces lost some positions. This is reported by the Operational and Strategic Group of Troops (OSG) "Khortytsia", UNN reports.

Details

For instance, in the sector in the Northern sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian Armed Forces' fortifications in Bilohorivka. As a result of the assault and fire, some positions were destroyed. Measures are currently being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating.

Meanwhile, in the Liman sector , the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nadiya, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Terny.

In addition, in the Kupyansk sector , Russians conducted assault operations in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Holubivka and Zahryzove. The enemy used armored vehicles to build up their efforts and move personnel in the directions of Petropavlivka and Zelenyi Hai.

As a result of engineering obstacles and fire damage, our units destroyed three tanks, three armored personnel carriers and one infantry fighting vehicle. Two more armored personnel carriers were damaged - the post says.

In the Pokrovsky sector , enemy attacks were directed at the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Zelenyi, Kotlynove, Nadiyivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko and Yasenove. The soldiers are holding back the enemy's onslaught, which is trying to realize its numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

At the same time, in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the area of Kurakhove and in the direction of Dachne and Yantarne. Measures are underway to identify and destroy enemy assault groups trying to infiltrate our combat formations.

Recall

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1430 Russian army servicemen and a number of units of enemy equipment and weapons on the Russian-Ukrainian front.