Russians attacked Olgivka in Kherson region: a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37788 views

A 67-year-old woman was injured when Russian occupants shelled the village of Olhivka in Kherson region, causing a fire in a residential building.

Russians attacked Olgivka in Kherson region: a woman was injured

In the morning, Russian occupants attacked the village of Olgivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region, and a 67-year-old woman was injured. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.

A residential building came under enemy fire, and a fire broke out as a result of the shelling. A 67-year-old woman was injured. She sustained explosive and craniocerebral trauma, contusion, and burns to her head, limbs, and chest,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the ambulance delivered the victim to the hospital in moderate condition. She is being provided with the necessary medical care, the administration said.

To recap

Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kherson, damaging houses, a hospital and wounding a 44-year-old woman.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kherson
