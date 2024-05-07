Russians attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region in the morning: a woman was wounded and there is damage

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, this morning, injuring a 51-year-old local resident who was traveling in a minibus. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, a dozen private houses were damaged by enemy fire, most of which were completely left without doors, windows and roofs.

A 51-year-old local resident who was traveling by bus was injured. She was diagnosed with a blast injury and a neck wound.

The victim was hospitalized and is receiving medical care.

Recall

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 17 settlements yesterday, including Kherson, damaging residential buildings, hitting an administrative and office building, a gas pipeline, and injuring one person.