Russians attacked a village in Kherson region with a drone, one killed and one wounded - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20800 views

According to Ukrainian authorities, a Russian drone attack on the village of Olgivka, Kherson region, killed one person and injured another.

Russians attacked a village in Kherson region with a drone, one killed and one wounded - RMA

Today, Russian troops attacked the village of Olhivka in the Kherson region. The village was allegedly attacked from a drone. One person was killed and another wounded, according to the Kherson regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian troops attacked Olhivka in the Tyahyn community. Previously, the village was attacked from a drone. Two people were injured as a result of an explosive device. A 58-year-old woman died from her injuries. Her brother, 49, was injured

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, according to the investigation, the Russian army shelled the village of Olgivka in the Tyahyn community on March 8 at about 12:00. However, they indicated that the attack was "preliminary, with mortar weapons.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

A man in Kherson region exploded to death on explosives left by the occupiers while tilling the land08.03.24, 12:04 • 29656 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

