Russians attack Nikopol with a drone and artillery: there are casualties, a hospital is damaged

In Nikopol , Dnipropetrovs'k region, four people were injured as a result of enemy artillery shelling and a kamikaze drone strike. Several departments of the local hospital, a school, a sports ground and residential buildings were damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, UNN reports.

In Nikopol, there are already four victims. From shelling and a kamikaze drone strike. A 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized. They are in moderate condition. Also wounded were a man of 44 and a woman of 43. They received the necessary medical care. They will recover at home - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, several departments of the local hospital and an ambulance were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. A school and a sports ground were also destroyed. 7 private houses and 6 outbuildings were damaged.

In addition, it hit street lighting poles and power lines.

Also, a car caught fire because of Russian shelling. Rescuers have already extinguished the fire, Lysak added.