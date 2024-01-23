russians attack Kherson: an elderly man is killed

In the afternoon, on January 23, russian occupation forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing a man. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

About half an hour ago, Russians killed a man in Kherson! As a result of shelling of Korabelny district by the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank, a civilian man of about 70 years old was killed. - summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, at the time of the enemy attack, he was at the entrance of a high-rise building.

Addendum

On the morning of January 23, Russian troops once again shelled one of Kherson's districts, wounding civilians.

A 52-year-old man was hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face.

Recall

In Kherson region over the past day , the Russian army conducted 91 attacks, firing 446 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements. One person was killed and 2 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

