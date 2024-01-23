russians attack Kherson: an elderly man is killed

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102024 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112621 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142767 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139544 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177382 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284417 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178270 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167280 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148867 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40382 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72952 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32753 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 43132 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62636 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 102024 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284417 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261983 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62636 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142767 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107291 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123336 views
russians attack Kherson: an elderly man is killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38112 views

russian troops shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing an elderly man.

In the afternoon, on January 23, russian occupation forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, killing a man. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details 

About half an hour ago, Russians killed a man in Kherson! As a result of shelling of Korabelny district by the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank, a civilian man of about 70 years old was killed.

- summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, at the time of the enemy attack, he was at the entrance of a high-rise building.

Addendum

On the morning of January 23, Russian troops once again shelled one of Kherson's districts, wounding civilians. 

A 52-year-old man was hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face.

Recall

In Kherson region over the past day , the Russian army conducted 91 attacks, firing 446 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. 

the Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements. One person was killed and 2 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Russians attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone: there is a victim23.01.24, 11:58 • 23723 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising