Russians attack civilian car in Kherson: two people wounded

In Kherson, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring two people. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Russian occupants attacked a civilian car in Kherson with a drone. Two people were injured - an 82-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man - Mrochko said.

According to him, the wounded are currently hospitalized. Both have contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Recall

Today, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and the village of Veletynske. Another 5 civilians were injured as a result of the enemy shelling , including one person who was injured in a Russian strike the day before.