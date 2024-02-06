russians attack Beryslav with drones: 55-year-old woman wounded

In Kherson region, russian occupation forces dropped explosives near the humanitarian headquarters in Beryslav. As a result, a 55-year-old woman was injured . This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Beryslav was again attacked by Russian drones.

The occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone three times near the humanitarian headquarters. A 55-year-old woman was injured in the shelling. She has an explosive trauma, injuries to her arms and legs - summarized in the OBA.

The victim was taken to a medical facility. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

