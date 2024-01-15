russians attack Beryslav with a drone: 54-year-old woman wounded

Today, on January 15, the occupation forces of the russian federation dropped an explosive object on a resident of Beryslav. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.

Details

A 54-year-old woman sustained injuries to her back and legs. She was treated in a medical facility - the post says

It is noted that the victim will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

More than 20 thousand objects destroyed or damaged in Kherson region due to war - JFO spokesman

Addendum

Russian troops shelled Kherson region 121 times over the past day, four people were reported wounded. The Russian army hit residential areas in Kherson region and a store in Kherson.

Recall

Russians also attacked an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region. The attack damaged a special vehicle.