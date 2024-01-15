russians attack Beryslav with a drone: 54-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the afternoon, the russian occupation forces dropped an explosive device on a resident of Beryslav.
Today, on January 15, the occupation forces of the russian federation dropped an explosive object on a resident of Beryslav. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Command, UNN reports.
Details
A 54-year-old woman sustained injuries to her back and legs. She was treated in a medical facility
It is noted that the victim will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
Addendum
Russian troops shelled Kherson region 121 times over the past day, four people were reported wounded. The Russian army hit residential areas in Kherson region and a store in Kherson.
Recall
Russians also attacked an ambulance station in Stanislav, Kherson region. The attack damaged a special vehicle.