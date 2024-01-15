More than 20 thousand objects destroyed or damaged in Kherson region due to war - JFO spokesman

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 20,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged in the Kherson region. About 50% of the buildings in Kherson have been damaged. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, UNN reports.

Details

"In terms of the region, there are 22,000 partially damaged or destroyed facilities in Kherson Oblast," Tolokonnikov said.

He added that about 50% of high-rise buildings in Kherson were damaged.

Addendum

The spokesman said that about 200 people have died since the beginning of the de-occupation of Kherson region.

"As far as I remember, about 200 people died. Maybe a little less," Tolokonnikov said, answering the question of how many victims there have been in Kherson region since the de-occupation.

He also added that 2,200 people have been injured since the de-occupation of Kherson region.

Recall

As a result of a night attack on the central part of Kherson , the occupants damaged several residential buildings.